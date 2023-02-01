$0.2143
Total Score
Unrated
$0.2143
Amount of spot trading volume executed by the exchange
Amount of revenue generated by the spot exchange
Share of volume driven by memecoins
Amount of fees paid by traders on spot trades
What is the market cap of Sushi?
The current market cap of Sushi is $58.51M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Sushi?
Currently 39.21M of Sushi were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $8.4M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -4.81%.
What is the current price of Sushi?
The price of 1 Sushi currently costs $0.21.
How many Sushi are there?
The current circulating supply of Sushi is 273.01M. This is the total amount of Sushi that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Sushi?
Sushi currently ranks 343 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
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