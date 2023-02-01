Price data powered by CoinGecko API
Token

$0.2143

Stats

Market Cap
$58.51M
FDV
$62.48M
Circulating Supply
273.012M
Total Supply
291.515M
24h Volume
$8.4M
Open Interest
$294.9K

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

Price data powered by Blockworks TTF
Token

$0.2143

Sushi: Spot Trading Volume

Amount of spot trading volume executed by the exchange

Sushi: Revenue

Amount of revenue generated by the spot exchange

Sushi: Memecoin Volume

Share of volume driven by memecoins

Sushi: Total Trading Fees

Amount of fees paid by traders on spot trades

Blockworks Research

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Sushi Governance Update

Sushi Governance Update

Matthew Fiebach

SUSHI: The Bull and Bear Case

SUSHI: The Bull and Bear Case

Matthew Fiebach

Sushi Meiji Restoration: A VEry Interesting Proposal

Sushi Meiji Restoration: A VEry Interesting Proposal

Matthew Fiebach

About

SushiSwap is a decentralized exchange built on Ethereum that utilizes an automated market making system rather than a traditional order-book. Instead of matching individual buy and sell orders, users can pool together two assets that are then traded against, with the price determined based on the ratio between the two. SushiSwap began as a fork of Uniswap; however, is growing into a more diversified, more grassroots alternative.

Sushi FAQs

What is the market cap of Sushi?

The current market cap of Sushi is $58.51M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Sushi?

Currently 39.21M of Sushi were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $8.4M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -4.81%.

What is the current price of Sushi?

The price of 1 Sushi currently costs $0.21.

How many Sushi are there?

The current circulating supply of Sushi is 273.01M. This is the total amount of Sushi that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Sushi?

Sushi currently ranks 343 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

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