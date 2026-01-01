What is the market cap of sUSDS? The current market cap of sUSDS is $ 5.88B. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of sUSDS? Currently 5.03M of sUSDS were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 5.53M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 0.02%.

What is the current price of sUSDS? The price of 1 sUSDS currently costs $1.10.

How many sUSDS are there? The current circulating supply of sUSDS is 5.35B. This is the total amount of sUSDS that is available.