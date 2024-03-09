What is the market cap of Supra? The current market cap of Supra is $ 8.98M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Supra? Currently 1.14B of Supra were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 396.74K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -5.01%.

What is the current price of Supra? The price of 1 Supra currently costs $0.00.

How many Supra are there? The current circulating supply of Supra is 25.9B. This is the total amount of Supra that is available.