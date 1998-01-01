Strike project icon

Strike

Price data powered by CoinGecko API

STRIKE

/

TOKEN

Stats

Market Cap
$14.3M
FDV
$19.76M
Circulating Supply
18M
Total Supply
25M
24h Volume
$110.2K

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

Powered by Blockworks TTF

STRIKE

/

TOKEN

About

StarkWare improves scalability and privacy in blockchains using STARK technology, a family of cryptographic proofs that are zero-knowledge, succinct, transparent (no need for a trusted setup), and post-quantum secure. StarkWare’s software stack supports fast and trustless generation of proofs of computational integrity for general computation (which occurs off-chain) and their verification (which takes place on-chain).

Strike FAQs

What is the market cap of Strike?

The current market cap of Strike is $14.3M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Strike?

Currently 139.45K of Strike were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $110.22K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 18.95%.

What is the current price of Strike?

The price of 1 Strike currently costs $0.79.

How many Strike are there?

The current circulating supply of Strike is 18M. This is the total amount of Strike that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Strike?

Strike currently ranks 803 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

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