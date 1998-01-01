What is the market cap of Strike? The current market cap of Strike is $ 14.3M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Strike? Currently 139.45K of Strike were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 110.22K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 18.95%.

What is the current price of Strike? The price of 1 Strike currently costs $0.79.

How many Strike are there? The current circulating supply of Strike is 18M. This is the total amount of Strike that is available.