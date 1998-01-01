What is the market cap of Sky? The current market cap of Sky is $ 1.97B. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Sky? Currently 195.02M of Sky were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 16.53M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -3.62%.

What is the current price of Sky? The price of 1 Sky currently costs $0.08.

How many Sky are there? The current circulating supply of Sky is 23.2B. This is the total amount of Sky that is available.