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Related Assets

MakerMakerDaiDaiUSDSUSDS
Token

$0.08477

Stats

Market Cap
$1.97B
FDV
$1.99B
Circulating Supply
23.199B
Total Supply
23.463B
24h Volume
$16.5M
Open Interest
$972.9K

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

Price data powered by Blockworks TTF
Token

$0.08477

Sky FAQs

What is the market cap of Sky?

The current market cap of Sky is $1.97B. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Sky?

Currently 195.02M of Sky were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $16.53M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -3.62%.

What is the current price of Sky?

The price of 1 Sky currently costs $0.08.

How many Sky are there?

The current circulating supply of Sky is 23.2B. This is the total amount of Sky that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Sky?

Sky currently ranks 44 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

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