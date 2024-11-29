Price data powered by CoinGecko API
Token

Stats

Market Cap
$33.92M
FDV
$33.92M
Circulating Supply
1B
Total Supply
1B
24h Volume
$108.6K

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

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Token

Singularry FAQs

What is the market cap of Singularry?

The current market cap of Singularry is $33.92M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Singularry?

Currently 3.2M of Singularry were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $108.61K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 6.07%.

What is the current price of Singularry?

The price of 1 Singularry currently costs $0.03.

How many Singularry are there?

The current circulating supply of Singularry is 1B. This is the total amount of Singularry that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Singularry?

Singularry currently ranks 505 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

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