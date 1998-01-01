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Related Assets

Resolv USRResolv USR
Token

$0.02858

Stats

Market Cap
$11.1M
FDV
$28.58M
Circulating Supply
387.236M
Total Supply
1B
24h Volume
$14.8M
Open Interest
$908.2K

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

Price data powered by Blockworks TTF
Token

$0.02858

Resolv FAQs

What is the market cap of Resolv?

The current market cap of Resolv is $11.1M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Resolv?

Currently 517.8M of Resolv were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $14.8M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 3.93%.

What is the current price of Resolv?

The price of 1 Resolv currently costs $0.03.

How many Resolv are there?

The current circulating supply of Resolv is 387.24M. This is the total amount of Resolv that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Resolv?

Resolv currently ranks 862 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

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