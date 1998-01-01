What is the market cap of Resolv? The current market cap of Resolv is $ 11.1M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Resolv? Currently 517.8M of Resolv were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 14.8M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 3.93%.

What is the current price of Resolv? The price of 1 Resolv currently costs $0.03.

How many Resolv are there? The current circulating supply of Resolv is 387.24M. This is the total amount of Resolv that is available.