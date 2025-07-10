What is the market cap of Pump? The current market cap of Pump is $ 861.07M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Pump? Currently 39.26B of Pump were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 85.46M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -1.05%.

What is the current price of Pump? The price of 1 Pump currently costs $0.00.

How many Pump are there? The current circulating supply of Pump is 396.05B. This is the total amount of Pump that is available.