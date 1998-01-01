What is the market cap of Puffer? The current market cap of Puffer is $ 10.42M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Puffer? Currently 145.23M of Puffer were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 3.46M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -2.78%.

What is the current price of Puffer? The price of 1 Puffer currently costs $0.02.

How many Puffer are there? The current circulating supply of Puffer is 438.27M. This is the total amount of Puffer that is available.