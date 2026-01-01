What is the market cap of Pons? The current market cap of Pons is $ 92.22M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Pons? Currently 112.96M of Pons were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 14.69M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 10.39%.

What is the current price of Pons? The price of 1 Pons currently costs $0.13.

How many Pons are there? The current circulating supply of Pons is N/A. This is the total amount of Pons that is available.