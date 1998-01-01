What is the market cap of PONKE? The current market cap of PONKE is $ 15.63M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of PONKE? Currently 70.63M of PONKE were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 1.99M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -1.68%.

What is the current price of PONKE? The price of 1 PONKE currently costs $0.03.

How many PONKE are there? The current circulating supply of PONKE is 555.47M. This is the total amount of PONKE that is available.