Price unavailable
Total Score
Unrated
Price unavailable
What is the market cap of PLAY?
The current market cap of PLAY is N/A. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of PLAY?
Currently N/A of PLAY were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $9.77K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of N/A.
What is the current price of PLAY?
The price of 1 PLAY currently costs N/A.
How many PLAY are there?
The current circulating supply of PLAY is 744.06M. This is the total amount of PLAY that is available.
What is the relative popularity of PLAY?
PLAY currently ranks N/A among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
The Breakdown
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
Unlock crypto's most powerful research platform.
Our research packs a punch and gives you actionable takeaways for each topic.
Blockworks Inc.
133 W 19th St., New York, NY 10011
Blockworks Network