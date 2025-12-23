What is the market cap of PLAY? The current market cap of PLAY is N/A. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of PLAY? Currently N/A of PLAY were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 9.77K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of N/A.

What is the current price of PLAY? The price of 1 PLAY currently costs N/A.

How many PLAY are there? The current circulating supply of PLAY is 744.06M. This is the total amount of PLAY that is available.