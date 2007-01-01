What is the market cap of PinGo? The current market cap of PinGo is $ 9.08M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of PinGo? Currently 3.13M of PinGo were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 109.34K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -18.24%.

What is the current price of PinGo? The price of 1 PinGo currently costs $0.03.

How many PinGo are there? The current circulating supply of PinGo is 259.62M. This is the total amount of PinGo that is available.