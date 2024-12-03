$0.042134
Total Score
Unrated
$0.042134
What is the market cap of PHNIX?
The current market cap of PHNIX is $11.31M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of PHNIX?
Currently 23.56B of PHNIX were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $502.75K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 1.50%.
What is the current price of PHNIX?
The price of 1 PHNIX currently costs $0.00.
How many PHNIX are there?
The current circulating supply of PHNIX is 530.55B. This is the total amount of PHNIX that is available.
What is the relative popularity of PHNIX?
PHNIX currently ranks 855 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
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