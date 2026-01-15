Price data powered by CoinGecko API
Token

$1.32

Stats

Market Cap
$221.84M
FDV
$371.62M
Circulating Supply
167.149M
Total Supply
281.527M
24h Volume
$29.3M
Open Interest
$5.8M

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

Price data powered by Blockworks TTF
Token

$1.32

Blockworks Research

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Pendle: Yield King

Pendle: Yield King

Ryan Connor

DeFi's Trifecta: Ethena, Pendle, & Aave

DeFi's Trifecta: Ethena, Pendle, & Aave

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Pendle: The Intersection of Yield Trading and RWAs

Pendle: The Intersection of Yield Trading and RWAs

Ren Yu Kong

About

Pendle is a protocol that enables the trading of future yield for a yield-generating token through its AMM system. It achieves this by splitting an underlying yield generating token in to its Ownership Token (OT) and future Yield Token (YT). YT represents the yield of the underlying asset and can either be sold to earn the future income immediately, or purchased to be exposed to pure yield of the underlying. Both YT and OT can be further used to provide liquidity into Pendle to earn extra yield.

Pendle FAQs

What is the market cap of Pendle?

The current market cap of Pendle is $221.84M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Pendle?

Currently 22.18M of Pendle were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $29.28M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 2.51%.

What is the current price of Pendle?

The price of 1 Pendle currently costs $1.32.

How many Pendle are there?

The current circulating supply of Pendle is 167.15M. This is the total amount of Pendle that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Pendle?

Pendle currently ranks 151 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

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