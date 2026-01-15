$1.32
Total Score
Unrated
$1.32
What is the market cap of Pendle?
The current market cap of Pendle is $221.84M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Pendle?
Currently 22.18M of Pendle were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $29.28M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 2.51%.
What is the current price of Pendle?
The price of 1 Pendle currently costs $1.32.
How many Pendle are there?
The current circulating supply of Pendle is 167.15M. This is the total amount of Pendle that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Pendle?
Pendle currently ranks 151 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
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