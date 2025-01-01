Live Pain price updates and analytics. Powered by CoinGecko API
$1.48
$0.1594
10.77%
$1.11
24h range
$1.95
The live price of Pain today is $1.48 with a 24-hour trading volume of $117.31K. The table above accurately updates our Pain price in real time. The price of Pain is +10.77% in the last 24 hours. The live market cap is $7.39M. Pain has a circulating supply of 5M coins and a max supply of 10M. The fully diluted valuation is $14.8M.
What is the market cap of Pain?
The current market cap of Pain is $7.39M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Pain?
Currently 79.26K of Pain were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $117.31K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -22.55%.
What is the current price of Pain?
The price of 1 Pain currently costs $1.48.
How many Pain are there?
The current circulating supply of Pain is 5M. This is the total amount of Pain that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Pain?
Pain currently ranks 1018 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
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