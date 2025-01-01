What is the market cap of Pain? The current market cap of Pain is $ 7.39M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Pain? Currently 79.26K of Pain were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 117.31K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -22.55%.

What is the current price of Pain? The price of 1 Pain currently costs $1.48.

How many Pain are there? The current circulating supply of Pain is 5M. This is the total amount of Pain that is available.