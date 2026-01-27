What is the market cap of Ore? The current market cap of Ore is $ 24.7M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Ore? Currently 11.09K of Ore were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 603.52K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 0.42%.

What is the current price of Ore? The price of 1 Ore currently costs $54.42.

How many Ore are there? The current circulating supply of Ore is 452.96K. This is the total amount of Ore that is available.