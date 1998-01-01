What is the market cap of Orca? The current market cap of Orca is $ 73.52M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Orca? Currently 200.48M of Orca were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 242.58M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -28.19%.

What is the current price of Orca? The price of 1 Orca currently costs $1.21.

How many Orca are there? The current circulating supply of Orca is 60.8M. This is the total amount of Orca that is available.