Price data powered by CoinGecko API
Token

$1.21

Stats

Market Cap
$73.52M
FDV
$90.75M
Circulating Supply
60.799M
Total Supply
75M
24h Volume
$242.6M

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

Price data powered by Blockworks TTF
Token

$1.21

About

Orca is a decentralized exchange built on Solana and follows an automated market making model rather than a traditional order-book model. Users trade with a pool of tokens, instead of having an orderbook matching buy and sell orders. Compared to the existing DeFi projects, Orca aims to improve the user experience.

Orca FAQs

What is the market cap of Orca?

The current market cap of Orca is $73.52M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Orca?

Currently 200.48M of Orca were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $242.58M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -28.19%.

What is the current price of Orca?

The price of 1 Orca currently costs $1.21.

How many Orca are there?

The current circulating supply of Orca is 60.8M. This is the total amount of Orca that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Orca?

Orca currently ranks 296 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

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