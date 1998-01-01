What is the market cap of Ondo? The current market cap of Ondo is $ 1.28B. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Ondo? Currently 264.22M of Ondo were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 69.3M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -0.34%.

What is the current price of Ondo? The price of 1 Ondo currently costs $0.26.

How many Ondo are there? The current circulating supply of Ondo is 4.87B. This is the total amount of Ondo that is available.