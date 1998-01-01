Price data powered by CoinGecko API
Token

$83.74

Stats

Market Cap
$1.76B
FDV
$1.76B
Circulating Supply
21M
Total Supply
21M
24h Volume
$13.8M

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

Price data powered by Blockworks TTF
Token

$83.74

About

OKB is the native exchange token of OKEx that provides discounts on trading fees, access to the OK Jumpstart initial exchange offering (IEO) platform, and voting rights for tokens to be listed on the exchange. In the future, it will be used to pay transaction fees on the OKChain blockchain as well as decentralized exchange OKDEX.

OKB FAQs

What is the market cap of OKB?

The current market cap of OKB is $1.76B. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of OKB?

Currently 164.87K of OKB were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $13.81M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -0.58%.

What is the current price of OKB?

The price of 1 OKB currently costs $83.74.

How many OKB are there?

The current circulating supply of OKB is 21M. This is the total amount of OKB that is available.

What is the relative popularity of OKB?

OKB currently ranks 48 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

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