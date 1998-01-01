What is the market cap of OKB? The current market cap of OKB is $ 1.76B. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of OKB? Currently 164.87K of OKB were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 13.81M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -0.58%.

What is the current price of OKB? The price of 1 OKB currently costs $83.74.

How many OKB are there? The current circulating supply of OKB is 21M. This is the total amount of OKB that is available.