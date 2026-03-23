Price data powered by CoinGecko API
Token

$2.88

Stats

Market Cap
$202.75M
FDV
$288.0M
Circulating Supply
70.53M
Total Supply
100M
24h Volume
$7.4M
Open Interest
$454.1K

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

Price data powered by Blockworks TTF
Token

$2.88

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About

NEO aims to build a comprehensive "smart economy" by incorporating digital assets, digital identities, and smart contracts.

NEO FAQs

What is the market cap of NEO?

The current market cap of NEO is $202.75M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of NEO?

Currently 2.57M of NEO were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $7.4M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -0.22%.

What is the current price of NEO?

The price of 1 NEO currently costs $2.88.

How many NEO are there?

The current circulating supply of NEO is 70.53M. This is the total amount of NEO that is available.

What is the relative popularity of NEO?

NEO currently ranks 159 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

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