NEAR
/
TOKEN
$1.65
7D range
$1.73
Total Score
Unrated
NEAR
/
TOKEN
$1.65
7D range
$1.73
What is the market cap of NEAR Protocol?
The current market cap of NEAR Protocol is $2.24B. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of NEAR Protocol?
Currently 81.35M of NEAR Protocol were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $139.91M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 2.99%.
What is the current price of NEAR Protocol?
The price of 1 NEAR Protocol currently costs $1.72.
How many NEAR Protocol are there?
The current circulating supply of NEAR Protocol is 1.3B. This is the total amount of NEAR Protocol that is available.
What is the relative popularity of NEAR Protocol?
NEAR Protocol currently ranks 46 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
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