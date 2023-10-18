NEAR Protocol project icon

NEAR Protocol

Price data powered by CoinGecko API

NEAR

/

TOKEN

$.

$1.65

7D range

$1.73

Stats

Market Cap
$2.24B
FDV
$2.24B
Circulating Supply
1.302B
Total Supply
1.302B
24h Volume
$139.9M
Open Interest
$5.6M

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

Powered by Blockworks TTF

NEAR

/

TOKEN

$.

$1.65

7D range

$1.73

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About

NEAR is a decentralized development platform that uses a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism and will eventually feature a sharded architecture to scale transaction throughput. Its block generation scheme is called Doomslug and its proposed sharding design is dubbed Nightshade. These technologies will work together to scale the network and minimize congestion. NEAR has also been designed to be developer and user-friendly as it features a few key innovations to accelerate the application development and user-onboarding processes. The NEAR blockchain was created and developed by the NEAR Foundation. Its mainnet went live in April 2020, and network validators voted to unlock token transfers in October 2020. NEAR's bridge to Ethereum (called the Rainbow Bridge) launched in March 2021.

NEAR Protocol FAQs

What is the market cap of NEAR Protocol?

The current market cap of NEAR Protocol is $2.24B. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of NEAR Protocol?

Currently 81.35M of NEAR Protocol were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $139.91M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 2.99%.

What is the current price of NEAR Protocol?

The price of 1 NEAR Protocol currently costs $1.72.

How many NEAR Protocol are there?

The current circulating supply of NEAR Protocol is 1.3B. This is the total amount of NEAR Protocol that is available.

What is the relative popularity of NEAR Protocol?

NEAR Protocol currently ranks 46 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

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