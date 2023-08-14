$1.76
Total Score
Unrated
$1.76
What is the market cap of MX?
The current market cap of MX is $161.96M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of MX?
Currently 4.48M of MX were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $7.89M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -0.21%.
What is the current price of MX?
The price of 1 MX currently costs $1.76.
How many MX are there?
The current circulating supply of MX is 91.84M. This is the total amount of MX that is available.
What is the relative popularity of MX?
MX currently ranks 178 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
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