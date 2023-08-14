Price data powered by CoinGecko API
Token

$1.76

Stats

Market Cap
$161.96M
FDV
$719.88M
Circulating Supply
91.837M
Total Supply
409.025M
24h Volume
$7.9M

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

Price data powered by Blockworks TTF
Token

$1.76

Blockworks Research

View All
GMX V2: Improved UX And LP Risk Management

GMX V2: Improved UX And LP Risk Management

Matthew Fiebach

Data Decoded: GMX

Data Decoded: GMX

Sam Martin, Anthony Loya

Decentralized Perpetuals Part 1: GMX and dYdX

Decentralized Perpetuals Part 1: GMX and dYdX

Matthew Fiebach, Sam Martin

MX FAQs

What is the market cap of MX?

The current market cap of MX is $161.96M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of MX?

Currently 4.48M of MX were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $7.89M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -0.21%.

What is the current price of MX?

The price of 1 MX currently costs $1.76.

How many MX are there?

The current circulating supply of MX is 91.84M. This is the total amount of MX that is available.

What is the relative popularity of MX?

MX currently ranks 178 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Blockworks Research

Unlock crypto's most powerful research platform.

Our research packs a punch and gives you actionable takeaways for each topic.

SubscribeGet in touch

Blockworks Inc.

133 W 19th St., New York, NY 10011

Blockworks Network

NewsPodcastsNewslettersEventsRoundtablesAnalytics

Company

AboutAdvertiseCareersTrust & EthicsPrivacyGlossaryBrand KitContact