What is the market cap of MarsMi? The current market cap of MarsMi is $ 19.61M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of MarsMi? Currently 5.57M of MarsMi were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 108.67K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -0.35%.

What is the current price of MarsMi? The price of 1 MarsMi currently costs $0.02.

How many MarsMi are there? The current circulating supply of MarsMi is 1B. This is the total amount of MarsMi that is available.