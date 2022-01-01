What is the market cap of KOGE? The current market cap of KOGE is $ 131.23M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of KOGE? Currently 6.49K of KOGE were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 251.9K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 0.17%.

What is the current price of KOGE? The price of 1 KOGE currently costs $38.83.

How many KOGE are there? The current circulating supply of KOGE is 3.38M. This is the total amount of KOGE that is available.