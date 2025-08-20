What is the market cap of KAITO? The current market cap of KAITO is $ 98.87M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of KAITO? Currently 19.98M of KAITO were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 8.19M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -0.33%.

What is the current price of KAITO? The price of 1 KAITO currently costs $0.41.

How many KAITO are there? The current circulating supply of KAITO is 241.39M. This is the total amount of KAITO that is available.