Price data powered by CoinGecko API
Token

$0.4102

Stats

Market Cap
$98.87M
FDV
$410.17M
Circulating Supply
241.389M
Total Supply
1B
24h Volume
$8.2M
Open Interest
$2.3M

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

Price data powered by Blockworks TTF
Token

$0.4102

Blockworks Research

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Kaito: Pioneering the Age of InformationFi

Kaito: Pioneering the Age of InformationFi

Kunal Doshi

KAITO FAQs

What is the market cap of KAITO?

The current market cap of KAITO is $98.87M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of KAITO?

Currently 19.98M of KAITO were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $8.19M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -0.33%.

What is the current price of KAITO?

The price of 1 KAITO currently costs $0.41.

How many KAITO are there?

The current circulating supply of KAITO is 241.39M. This is the total amount of KAITO that is available.

What is the relative popularity of KAITO?

KAITO currently ranks 243 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

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