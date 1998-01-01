$0.04783
Total Score
Unrated
$0.04783
What is the market cap of Kaia?
The current market cap of Kaia is $280.66M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Kaia?
Currently 103.83M of Kaia were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $4.97M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -1.62%.
What is the current price of Kaia?
The price of 1 Kaia currently costs $0.05.
How many Kaia are there?
The current circulating supply of Kaia is 5.86B. This is the total amount of Kaia that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Kaia?
Kaia currently ranks 136 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
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