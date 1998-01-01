What is the market cap of Kaia? The current market cap of Kaia is $ 280.66M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Kaia? Currently 103.83M of Kaia were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 4.97M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -1.62%.

What is the current price of Kaia? The price of 1 Kaia currently costs $0.05.

How many Kaia are there? The current circulating supply of Kaia is 5.86B. This is the total amount of Kaia that is available.