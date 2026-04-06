What is the market cap of IQ? The current market cap of IQ is $ 27.96M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of IQ? Currently 2.03B of IQ were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 2.21M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -2.57%.

What is the current price of IQ? The price of 1 IQ currently costs $0.00.

How many IQ are there? The current circulating supply of IQ is 25.6B. This is the total amount of IQ that is available.