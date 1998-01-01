Price data powered by CoinGecko API
Token

$0.05692

Stats

Market Cap
$250.75M
FDV
$277.35M
Circulating Supply
4.403B
Total Supply
4.873B
24h Volume
$5.0M
Open Interest
$500.2K

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

Price data powered by Blockworks TTF
Token

$0.05692

About

IOTA is transaction settlement and data transfer layer for the Internet of Things (IoT). It's distributed ledger, the Tangle, is based on a data structure referred to as a Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG). In the Tangle there are no blocks or miners, and every transaction on the Iota network must validate two previous transactions through a small proof-of-work (PoW). Thus the more transactions occur, the faster the network can process new transactions, theoretically allowing the network to become more efficient as it scales.

IOTA FAQs

What is the market cap of IOTA?

The current market cap of IOTA is $250.75M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of IOTA?

Currently 87.7M of IOTA were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $4.99M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -1.95%.

What is the current price of IOTA?

The price of 1 IOTA currently costs $0.06.

How many IOTA are there?

The current circulating supply of IOTA is 4.4B. This is the total amount of IOTA that is available.

What is the relative popularity of IOTA?

IOTA currently ranks 144 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

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