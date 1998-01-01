$0.05692
Total Score
Unrated
$0.05692
What is the market cap of IOTA?
The current market cap of IOTA is $250.75M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of IOTA?
Currently 87.7M of IOTA were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $4.99M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -1.95%.
What is the current price of IOTA?
The price of 1 IOTA currently costs $0.06.
How many IOTA are there?
The current circulating supply of IOTA is 4.4B. This is the total amount of IOTA that is available.
What is the relative popularity of IOTA?
IOTA currently ranks 144 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
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