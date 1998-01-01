What is the market cap of Hunt? The current market cap of Hunt is $ 20.41M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Hunt? Currently 1.8M of Hunt were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 184.36K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 1.77%.

What is the current price of Hunt? The price of 1 Hunt currently costs $0.10.

How many Hunt are there? The current circulating supply of Hunt is 198.91M. This is the total amount of Hunt that is available.