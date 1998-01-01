Price data powered by CoinGecko API
Token

$0.1022

Stats

Market Cap
$20.41M
FDV
$20.34M
Circulating Supply
198.913M
Total Supply
198.913M
24h Volume
$184.4K

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

Price data powered by Blockworks TTF
Token

$0.1022

Hunt FAQs

What is the market cap of Hunt?

The current market cap of Hunt is $20.41M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Hunt?

Currently 1.8M of Hunt were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $184.36K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 1.77%.

What is the current price of Hunt?

The price of 1 Hunt currently costs $0.10.

How many Hunt are there?

The current circulating supply of Hunt is 198.91M. This is the total amount of Hunt that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Hunt?

Hunt currently ranks 671 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

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