What is the market cap of Honey? The current market cap of Honey is $ 24.41M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Honey? Currently 714.69K of Honey were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 713.97K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 0.07%.

What is the current price of Honey? The price of 1 Honey currently costs $1.00.

How many Honey are there? The current circulating supply of Honey is 24.45M. This is the total amount of Honey that is available.