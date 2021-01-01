What is the market cap of Holo? The current market cap of Holo is $ 60M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Holo? Currently 20.14B of Holo were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 6.8M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 0.04%.

What is the current price of Holo? The price of 1 Holo currently costs $0.00.

How many Holo are there? The current circulating supply of Holo is 177.62B. This is the total amount of Holo that is available.