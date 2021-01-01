Holo project icon

Holo

Price data powered by CoinGecko API

HOT

/

TOKEN

$.

$0.0003

7D range

$0.0003

Stats

Market Cap
$60.0M
FDV
$60.01M
Circulating Supply
177.619B
Total Supply
177.619B
24h Volume
$6.8M

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

Powered by Blockworks TTF

HOT

/

TOKEN

$.

$0.0003

7D range

$0.0003

About

Holochain is a distributed hash table engineered for data integrity and to support Holo, a distributed computing application.

Holo FAQs

What is the market cap of Holo?

The current market cap of Holo is $60M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Holo?

Currently 20.14B of Holo were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $6.8M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 0.04%.

What is the current price of Holo?

The price of 1 Holo currently costs $0.00.

How many Holo are there?

The current circulating supply of Holo is 177.62B. This is the total amount of Holo that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Holo?

Holo currently ranks 379 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

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