What is the market cap of H? The current market cap of H is N/A. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of H? Currently N/A of H were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 19.6K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of N/A.

What is the current price of H? The price of 1 H currently costs N/A.

How many H are there? The current circulating supply of H is 113.44M. This is the total amount of H that is available.