Price data powered by CoinGecko API
Token

$0.01728

Stats

Market Cap
$17.28M
FDV
$17.27M
Circulating Supply
999.851M
Total Supply
999.851M
24h Volume
$2.3M
Open Interest
$713.8K

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

Price data powered by Blockworks TTF
Token

$0.01728

GRIFFAIN FAQs

What is the market cap of GRIFFAIN?

The current market cap of GRIFFAIN is $17.28M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of GRIFFAIN?

Currently 130.42M of GRIFFAIN were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $2.25M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -4.43%.

What is the current price of GRIFFAIN?

The price of 1 GRIFFAIN currently costs $0.02.

How many GRIFFAIN are there?

The current circulating supply of GRIFFAIN is 999.85M. This is the total amount of GRIFFAIN that is available.

What is the relative popularity of GRIFFAIN?

GRIFFAIN currently ranks 718 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

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