Green project icon

Green

Price data powered by CoinGecko API

GREEN

/

TOKEN

$.

$0.00

7D range

$0.0004

Stats

Market Cap
$18.45M
FDV
$18.44M
Circulating Supply
47.771B
Total Supply
47.771B
24h Volume
$169.1K

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

Powered by Blockworks TTF

GREEN

/

TOKEN

$.

$0.00

7D range

$0.0004

Green FAQs

What is the market cap of Green?

The current market cap of Green is $18.45M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Green?

Currently 437.95M of Green were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $169.1K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 705.23%.

What is the current price of Green?

The price of 1 Green currently costs $0.00.

How many Green are there?

The current circulating supply of Green is 47.77B. This is the total amount of Green that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Green?

Green currently ranks 715 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

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