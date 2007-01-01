GREEN
/
TOKEN
$0.00
7D range
$0.0004
Total Score
Unrated
GREEN
/
TOKEN
$0.00
7D range
$0.0004
What is the market cap of Green?
The current market cap of Green is $18.45M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Green?
Currently 437.95M of Green were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $169.1K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 705.23%.
What is the current price of Green?
The price of 1 Green currently costs $0.00.
How many Green are there?
The current circulating supply of Green is 47.77B. This is the total amount of Green that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Green?
Green currently ranks 715 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
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