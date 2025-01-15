Price data powered by CoinGecko API
Token

$0.3678

Stats

Market Cap
$207.55M
FDV
$367.78M
Circulating Supply
564.674M
Total Supply
1B
24h Volume
$17.7M
Open Interest
$1.1M

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

Price data powered by Blockworks TTF
Token

$0.3678

Blockworks Research

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Grass: Crowdsourced Data for AI

Grass: Crowdsourced Data for AI

Daniel Shapiro

Grass FAQs

What is the market cap of Grass?

The current market cap of Grass is $207.55M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Grass?

Currently 48.06M of Grass were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $17.67M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 2.27%.

What is the current price of Grass?

The price of 1 Grass currently costs $0.37.

How many Grass are there?

The current circulating supply of Grass is 564.67M. This is the total amount of Grass that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Grass?

Grass currently ranks 158 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

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