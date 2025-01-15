What is the market cap of Grass? The current market cap of Grass is $ 207.55M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Grass? Currently 48.06M of Grass were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 17.67M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 2.27%.

What is the current price of Grass? The price of 1 Grass currently costs $0.37.

How many Grass are there? The current circulating supply of Grass is 564.67M. This is the total amount of Grass that is available.