Price data powered by CoinGecko API
Token

$1.70

Stats

Market Cap
$132.54M
FDV
$170.0M
Circulating Supply
77.947M
Total Supply
100M
24h Volume
$3.2M

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

39/40

Price data powered by Blockworks TTF
Token

$1.70

Blockworks Research

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Fluid: Supercharging LPs with Unified Liquidity

Fluid: Supercharging LPs with Unified Liquidity

Daniel Shapiro

Fluid FAQs

What is the market cap of Fluid?

The current market cap of Fluid is $132.54M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Fluid?

Currently 1.87M of Fluid were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $3.18M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 0.58%.

What is the current price of Fluid?

The price of 1 Fluid currently costs $1.70.

How many Fluid are there?

The current circulating supply of Fluid is 77.95M. This is the total amount of Fluid that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Fluid?

Fluid currently ranks 204 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

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