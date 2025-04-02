$1.70
Total Score
39/40
$1.70
What is the market cap of Fluid?
The current market cap of Fluid is $132.54M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Fluid?
Currently 1.87M of Fluid were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $3.18M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 0.58%.
What is the current price of Fluid?
The price of 1 Fluid currently costs $1.70.
How many Fluid are there?
The current circulating supply of Fluid is 77.95M. This is the total amount of Fluid that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Fluid?
Fluid currently ranks 204 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
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