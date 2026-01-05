$0.03789
Total Score
Unrated
$0.03789
What is the market cap of Flow?
The current market cap of Flow is $62.83M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Flow?
Currently 154.4M of Flow were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $5.85M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -3.84%.
What is the current price of Flow?
The price of 1 Flow currently costs $0.04.
How many Flow are there?
The current circulating supply of Flow is 1.66B. This is the total amount of Flow that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Flow?
Flow currently ranks 328 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
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