Price data powered by CoinGecko API
Token

$0.03789

Stats

Market Cap
$62.83M
FDV
$62.79M
Circulating Supply
1.657B
Total Supply
1.657B
24h Volume
$5.8M

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

Price data powered by Blockworks TTF
Token

$0.03789

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About

Flow is a blockchain created by Dapper Labs that aims to make it easy for developers to build decentralized applications and businesses. Flow uses a multi-role architecture design to scale the network instead of sharding. One of the fundamental reasons Dapper Labs opted to shift away from Ethereum and build its own general-purpose blockchain was to avoid the complexity of sharding. Flow asserts that its scaling-without-sharding strategy will improve network speed and throughput while preserving composability standards and a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment.

Flow FAQs

What is the market cap of Flow?

The current market cap of Flow is $62.83M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Flow?

Currently 154.4M of Flow were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $5.85M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -3.84%.

What is the current price of Flow?

The price of 1 Flow currently costs $0.04.

How many Flow are there?

The current circulating supply of Flow is 1.66B. This is the total amount of Flow that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Flow?

Flow currently ranks 328 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

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