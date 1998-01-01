$0.043197
Total Score
Unrated
$0.043197
What is the market cap of FLOKI?
The current market cap of FLOKI is $308.93M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of FLOKI?
Currently 857.1B of FLOKI were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $27.4M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -2.14%.
What is the current price of FLOKI?
The price of 1 FLOKI currently costs $0.00.
How many FLOKI are there?
The current circulating supply of FLOKI is 9.65T. This is the total amount of FLOKI that is available.
What is the relative popularity of FLOKI?
FLOKI currently ranks 128 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
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