What is the market cap of Fartcoin? The current market cap of Fartcoin is $ 202.43M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Fartcoin? Currently 124.36M of Fartcoin were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 25.13M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 0.77%.

What is the current price of Fartcoin? The price of 1 Fartcoin currently costs $0.20.

How many Fartcoin are there? The current circulating supply of Fartcoin is 999.98M. This is the total amount of Fartcoin that is available.