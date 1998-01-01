Price data powered by CoinGecko API
Token

$0.021

Stats

Market Cap
$20.19M
FDV
$21.0M
Circulating Supply
961.544M
Total Supply
1B
24h Volume
$1.4M

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

Price data powered by Blockworks TTF
Token

$0.021

EGL1 FAQs

What is the market cap of EGL1?

The current market cap of EGL1 is $20.19M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of EGL1?

Currently 67.29M of EGL1 were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $1.41M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -1.38%.

What is the current price of EGL1?

The price of 1 EGL1 currently costs $0.02.

How many EGL1 are there?

The current circulating supply of EGL1 is 961.54M. This is the total amount of EGL1 that is available.

What is the relative popularity of EGL1?

EGL1 currently ranks 678 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

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