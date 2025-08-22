What is the market cap of Edge? The current market cap of Edge is $ 5.19M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Edge? Currently 15.45K of Edge were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 1.96K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 0.20%.

What is the current price of Edge? The price of 1 Edge currently costs $0.13.

How many Edge are there? The current circulating supply of Edge is 40.85M. This is the total amount of Edge that is available.