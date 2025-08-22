Price data powered by CoinGecko API
Token

$0.1269

Stats

Market Cap
$5.19M
FDV
$7.58M
Circulating Supply
40.855M
Total Supply
59.715M
24h Volume
$2.0K

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

Price data powered by Blockworks TTF
Token

$0.1269

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Edge FAQs

What is the market cap of Edge?

The current market cap of Edge is $5.19M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Edge?

Currently 15.45K of Edge were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $1.96K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 0.20%.

What is the current price of Edge?

The price of 1 Edge currently costs $0.13.

How many Edge are there?

The current circulating supply of Edge is 40.85M. This is the total amount of Edge that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Edge?

Edge currently ranks 1179 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

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