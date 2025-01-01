What is the market cap of DORA? The current market cap of DORA is $ 15.23M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of DORA? Currently 2.78M of DORA were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 42.41K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -0.39%.

What is the current price of DORA? The price of 1 DORA currently costs $0.02.

How many DORA are there? The current circulating supply of DORA is 1B. This is the total amount of DORA that is available.