DORA project icon

DORA

Price data powered by CoinGecko API

DORA

/

TOKEN

$.

$0.0152

7D range

$0.0153

Stats

Market Cap
$15.23M
FDV
$15.23M
Circulating Supply
1B
Total Supply
1B
24h Volume
$42.4K

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

Powered by Blockworks TTF

DORA

/

TOKEN

$.

$0.0152

7D range

$0.0153

DORA FAQs

What is the market cap of DORA?

The current market cap of DORA is $15.23M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of DORA?

Currently 2.78M of DORA were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $42.41K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -0.39%.

What is the current price of DORA?

The price of 1 DORA currently costs $0.02.

How many DORA are there?

The current circulating supply of DORA is 1B. This is the total amount of DORA that is available.

What is the relative popularity of DORA?

DORA currently ranks 731 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

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