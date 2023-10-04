What is the market cap of DIA? The current market cap of DIA is $ 22.55M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of DIA? Currently 7.39M of DIA were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 1.39M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -4.95%.

What is the current price of DIA? The price of 1 DIA currently costs $0.19.

How many DIA are there? The current circulating supply of DIA is 119.68M. This is the total amount of DIA that is available.