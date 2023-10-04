Price data powered by CoinGecko API
Token

$0.1884

Stats

Market Cap
$22.55M
FDV
$31.8M
Circulating Supply
119.676M
Total Supply
168.817M
24h Volume
$1.4M

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

Price data powered by Blockworks TTF
Token

$0.1884

Blockworks Research

View All
Radiant Capital: A Novel Approach to the Lending Market

Radiant Capital: A Novel Approach to the Lending Market

Brick

DIA FAQs

What is the market cap of DIA?

The current market cap of DIA is $22.55M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of DIA?

Currently 7.39M of DIA were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $1.39M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -4.95%.

What is the current price of DIA?

The price of 1 DIA currently costs $0.19.

How many DIA are there?

The current circulating supply of DIA is 119.68M. This is the total amount of DIA that is available.

What is the relative popularity of DIA?

DIA currently ranks 635 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Blockworks Research

Unlock crypto's most powerful research platform.

Our research packs a punch and gives you actionable takeaways for each topic.

SubscribeGet in touch

Blockworks Inc.

133 W 19th St., New York, NY 10011

Blockworks Network

NewsPodcastsNewslettersEventsRoundtablesAnalytics

Company

AboutAdvertiseCareersTrust & EthicsPrivacyGlossaryBrand KitContact