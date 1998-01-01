What is the market cap of DeXe? The current market cap of DeXe is $ 663.98M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of DeXe? Currently 1.3M of DeXe were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 18.46M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 3.00%.

What is the current price of DeXe? The price of 1 DeXe currently costs $14.19.

How many DeXe are there? The current circulating supply of DeXe is 46.75M. This is the total amount of DeXe that is available.