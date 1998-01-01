Price data powered by CoinGecko API
Token

$14.19

Stats

Market Cap
$663.98M
FDV
$1.37B
Circulating Supply
46.751M
Total Supply
96.505M
24h Volume
$18.5M

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

Price data powered by Blockworks TTF
Token

$14.19

DeXe FAQs

What is the market cap of DeXe?

The current market cap of DeXe is $663.98M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of DeXe?

Currently 1.3M of DeXe were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $18.46M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 3.00%.

What is the current price of DeXe?

The price of 1 DeXe currently costs $14.19.

How many DeXe are there?

The current circulating supply of DeXe is 46.75M. This is the total amount of DeXe that is available.

What is the relative popularity of DeXe?

DeXe currently ranks 82 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

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