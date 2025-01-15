What is the market cap of DATA? The current market cap of DATA is N/A. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of DATA? Currently N/A of DATA were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 12.15K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of N/A.

What is the current price of DATA? The price of 1 DATA currently costs N/A.

How many DATA are there? The current circulating supply of DATA is 11.5B. This is the total amount of DATA that is available.