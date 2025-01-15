DATA

Price data powered by CoinGecko API

DTA

/

TOKEN

Stats

Circulating Supply
11.5B
Total Supply
11.5B
24h Volume
$12.1K

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

Powered by Blockworks TTF

DTA

/

TOKEN

Blockworks Research

View All
Grass: Crowdsourced Data for AI

Grass: Crowdsourced Data for AI

Daniel Shapiro

Embracing Hivemapper's Hidden Potential in a Lucrative Map Data Market

Embracing Hivemapper's Hidden Potential in a Lucrative Map Data Market

Ryan Connor

The Data Is Available: An Overview of Data Availability Layers

The Data Is Available: An Overview of Data Availability Layers

Boccaccio

Data Decoded: Synthetix

Data Decoded: Synthetix

Westie

DATA FAQs

What is the market cap of DATA?

The current market cap of DATA is N/A. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of DATA?

Currently N/A of DATA were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $12.15K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of N/A.

What is the current price of DATA?

The price of 1 DATA currently costs N/A.

How many DATA are there?

The current circulating supply of DATA is 11.5B. This is the total amount of DATA that is available.

What is the relative popularity of DATA?

DATA currently ranks N/A among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

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