DTA
/
TOKEN
Total Score
Unrated
DTA
/
TOKEN
What is the market cap of DATA?
The current market cap of DATA is N/A. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of DATA?
Currently N/A of DATA were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $12.15K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of N/A.
What is the current price of DATA?
The price of 1 DATA currently costs N/A.
How many DATA are there?
The current circulating supply of DATA is 11.5B. This is the total amount of DATA that is available.
What is the relative popularity of DATA?
DATA currently ranks N/A among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
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