What is the market cap of Dai? The current market cap of Dai is $ 4.42B. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Dai? Currently 17.14M of Dai were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 17.13M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -0.01%.

What is the current price of Dai? The price of 1 Dai currently costs $1.00.

How many Dai are there? The current circulating supply of Dai is 4.43B. This is the total amount of Dai that is available.