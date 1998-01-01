Price data powered by CoinGecko API
Token

$0.5411

Stats

Market Cap
$33.95M
FDV
$54.11M
Circulating Supply
62.654M
Total Supply
100M
24h Volume
$8.5M

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

Price data powered by Blockworks TTF
Token

$0.5411

CYBER FAQs

What is the market cap of CYBER?

The current market cap of CYBER is $33.95M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of CYBER?

Currently 15.63M of CYBER were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $8.46M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -0.94%.

What is the current price of CYBER?

The price of 1 CYBER currently costs $0.54.

How many CYBER are there?

The current circulating supply of CYBER is 62.65M. This is the total amount of CYBER that is available.

What is the relative popularity of CYBER?

CYBER currently ranks 489 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

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