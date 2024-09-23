What is the market cap of Corn? The current market cap of Corn is N/A. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Corn? Currently N/A of Corn were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 89.93K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of N/A.

What is the current price of Corn? The price of 1 Corn currently costs N/A.

How many Corn are there? The current circulating supply of Corn is 999.95M. This is the total amount of Corn that is available.