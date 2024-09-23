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Total Score
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What is the market cap of Corn?
The current market cap of Corn is N/A. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Corn?
Currently N/A of Corn were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $89.93K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of N/A.
What is the current price of Corn?
The price of 1 Corn currently costs N/A.
How many Corn are there?
The current circulating supply of Corn is 999.95M. This is the total amount of Corn that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Corn?
Corn currently ranks N/A among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
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