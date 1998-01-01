Price data powered by CoinGecko API
Token

Stats

Market Cap
$39.8M
FDV
$39.94M
Circulating Supply
40.026M
Total Supply
40.026M
24h Volume
$115.3K

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

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Token

About

Binance USD (BUSD) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin that offers the advantages of transacting with blockchain-based assets while mitigating price risk. BUSD are issued as ERC-20 tokens on the Ethereum blockchain and are collateralized 1:1 by USD held in Paxos-owned US bank accounts. BUSD is also the one of three stablecoins approved by Wall Street regulators, alongside GUSD and PAX.

BUSD FAQs

What is the market cap of BUSD?

The current market cap of BUSD is $39.8M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of BUSD?

Currently 115.55K of BUSD were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $115.31K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 0.09%.

What is the current price of BUSD?

The price of 1 BUSD currently costs $1.00.

How many BUSD are there?

The current circulating supply of BUSD is 40.03M. This is the total amount of BUSD that is available.

What is the relative popularity of BUSD?

BUSD currently ranks 457 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

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