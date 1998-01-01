What is the market cap of BUSD? The current market cap of BUSD is $ 39.8M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of BUSD? Currently 115.55K of BUSD were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 115.31K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 0.09%.

What is the current price of BUSD? The price of 1 BUSD currently costs $1.00.

How many BUSD are there? The current circulating supply of BUSD is 40.03M. This is the total amount of BUSD that is available.